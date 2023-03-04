Murdered Mexican Journalist’s Son Accuses Border City Human Rights Activist of Working for Drug Cartel

The son of a murdered Mexican journalist publicly accused a well-known activist from the border city of Nuevo Laredo of using his human rights organization to defend gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. The son also works as a journalist

During a news conference before Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this week, journalist Carlos Dominguez spoke out about Nuevo Laredo’s human rights activist Raymundo Ramos.

Hoy le di a conocer al presidente @lopezobrador_, al pueblo de Tamaulipas y todo México, quién es en realidad el charlatán pseudo defensor de DDHH, @RaymundoRamosNL. pic.twitter.com/jNnJ4eXhIp — Carlos Domínguez (@C_Dominguez_R) March 1, 2023

“What can your government do to keep this charlatan from profiting under the flag of human rights?” Dominguez asked Lopez Obrador after playing a recording where Ramos allegedly speaks with a CDN-Los Zetas lieutenant. “When in reality he does not defend the human rights of anyone, he only defends the interests of a cartel.”

The accusations come after Ramos called out a group of soldiers from Mexico’s military for the alleged killing of five men in the city of Nuevo Laredo. According to Ramos, the soldiers shot the victims without provocation and claimed they were unarmed.

A prepared statement from Mexico’s Army revealed that the soldiers claimed they attempted to stop a white pickup without license plates but the driver sped away. The soldiers chased the vehicle and then heard loud noises. Thinking they had been shot at, the soldiers fired back, the statement revealed. The military document does specify if the victims were unarmed and makes no mention of any weapons having been seized.

After the news conference before the Mexican president, Dominguez posted on social media a series of photographs allegedly of the shooting victims wearing tactical gear with cartel logos and carrying weapons. The journalist claimed that Ramos was defending the CDN-Los Zetas as part of a strategy where he normally accuses military or police forces of human rights abuses after shootouts with cartel gunmen in Nuevo Laredo.

¿Y ahora que vas a decir se esto, escoria @RaymundoRamosNL? Se descubre la verdad sobre los inocentes angelitos que el pseudo defensor de DDHH de Nuevo Laredo defiende, y por los que acusa a la @SEDENAmx de abuso de fuerza y asesinatos extrajudiciales. Se les cayó el cuento… pic.twitter.com/pKw8AcAy8g — Carlos Domínguez (@C_Dominguez_R) March 2, 2023

Dominguez is the son of Carlos Dominguez, a long-time journalist in the city of Nuevo Laredo who died at the hands of organized crime in 2018, Breitbart Texas reported at the time.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.