Mexican State Claims No Information on U.S. Woman FBI Reported Kidnapped

Mexican authorities claim to have no information about the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in the coastal state of Colima. This is in spite of the FBI-offered reward for information about her disappearance.

On Thursday, the FBI issued a press release offering a $20,000 reward for information about the whereabouts of 63-year-old Maria Del Carmen Lopez, a U.S.citizen who was kidnapped out of her house in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima.

After the kidnapping, the Colima Attorney General’s Office claimed that a kidnapping complaint had not been filed in the case and they had no information, Mexico’s El Universal reported. They referred all queries to Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) claiming that the organized crime unit was handling the case.

The news of a new kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Mexico comes at a time of great political tensions between the two nations following the March 3 kidnapping of four other U.S. citizens in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, where two of the kidnap victims died at the hands of the Gulf Cartel.

As Breitbart Texas reported, due to much political pressure in the incident in Matamoros, officials sent hundreds of soldiers and police officers to that city. However, ultimately the Gulf Cartel was the one who surrendered five of their gunmen next to a posterboard asking for forgiveness. The case led to an ongoing investigation where top city officials have been implicated in giving the Gulf Cartel access to city ambulances used to move the kidnapping victims around town.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.