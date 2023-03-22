Drug Lord Who Killed 2 Jesuit Priests Found Dead in Mexico 

Mexican authorities revealed that a drug lord wanted for the murders of two Jesuit priests was found dead with a bullet wound to the head.

During a press conference, Chihuahua’s Attorney General Cesar Jauregui announced that in recent days authorities in Sinaloa found the body of a man identified as Jose Noriel “El Chueco” Portillo Gil. Jauregui said he is waiting on DNA testing to fully confirm the finding.

Authorities found the body near a dirt road near the town of Choix. According to Jauregui, the man had been killed within the previous 24 hours and had a single gunshot wound to the head from an AR-15-type rifle.

El Chueco is a regional drug lord with the Sinaloa Cartel who made international headlines after shooting two Jesuit priests in 2022. Fathers Javier Campos and Joaquin Mora were inside their church when they tried to protect a tourist guide being chased by El Chueco and his gunmen.

“I am shocked and saddened by this news. My thoughts and prayers are with the #Jesuits in #Mexico and the families of the men. We have to stop violence in our world and so much unnecessary suffering” – Fr Arturo Sosa on the murder of Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora #StopViolence pic.twitter.com/S5E0WmkXU7 — Society of Jesus (@JesuitsGlobal) June 21, 2022

Mexico’s government was shamed into launching a large-scale manhunt for El Chuecho. It was later revealed that the drug lord was behind other homicides in the region, including the 2019 murder of Patrick Braxton Andrew, an American tourist.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.