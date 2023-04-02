VIDEO: Mexican Cops Beat, Kick Helpless Homeless Man

Two police officers in Mexico are under much scrutiny after a video went viral showing them beating, kicking, and using a stun gun on a homeless man.

The video went viral on Friday sparking outrage and controversy throughout Mexico. The assault took place this week in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

¡Qué poca madre! Y son los que nos cuidan. Ojalá den con ellos y rindan cuentaspic.twitter.com/1gocSeSRhQ — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) March 31, 2023

In the video, a female officer is seen stepping on the leg of a homeless man while her male partner kicks him in the head. The female officer also appears to use a stun gun on the man and then step on his hand. After several moments of assault, the man manages to get up and run as the officers walk away and appear to fist bump. A motive for the assault was not revealed.

In the aftermath, Guadalajara Mayor Pablo Lemus Navarro posted on social media a photograph of the two officers at the moment they were being suspended from their posts, facing an internal affairs investigation, and even possible employment termination.

Ante la agresión en la vía pública contra una persona en situación de calle por parte de dos elementos de la @PoliciaGDL, quiero informarles que los policías ya fueron presentados y serán separados de sus cargos y sancionados. pic.twitter.com/BBha11rHBV — Pablo Lemus Navarro (@PabloLemusN) April 1, 2023

On Saturday night, Lemus announced that city officials found the victim of the assault who is a homeless man. After trying to talk to him, he refused help and did not want to be taken to a shelter.

Buenas noches. Les informo Las que las brigadas del @DIFGUADALAJARA localizaron esta noche a Daniel N, persona en situación de calle que fue agredida por dos oficiales de la Policía de #Guadalajara. pic.twitter.com/to15guYSE8 — Pablo Lemus Navarro (@PabloLemusN) April 1, 2023

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.