East Texas Cops Shoot Armed Suspect Allegedly Threatening Family at Gas Station

LIVINGSTON, Texas — Police officers in Livingston, Texas, shot a man who allegedly threatened a family at a gas station with a gun on Sunday night. The woman in the car said the unknown man pulled a pistol from behind his back and pointed directly at her.

A female motorist pulled into an Exxon gas station on the U.S. 59 Business Highway in Livingston on Sunday night at about 8 p.m. Her mother, daughter, and granddaughter were also in the car, according to a report by Montgomery County Police Reporter. The woman’s mother went into the store to purchase a lottery ticket.

A few minutes later, a man describes as a middle-aged Hispanic male approached her car. She said the man appeared to be saying something to her but no sounds could be heard, the report continued. As he approached her car, the woman rolled up the window.

The man stopped and reached behind his back producing a pistol, the local news outlet reports. He allegedly pointed the pistol at the woman and made a motion like he was shooting her. No shots were actually fired.

The woman then called the police and her husband who resides nearby. Her husband quickly arrived and saw the man walk behind the Exxon convenience store toward a church and into the woods.

Livingston police officers and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office quickly arrived. The husband pointed in the direction of where the man went. The law enforcement officers approached the man who allegedly produced the pistol again. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon for several minutes, witnesses told the news outlet.

The man then came out of the woods in the direction of the officers and raised the pistol. Officers fired multiple shots, striking the alleged gunman.

An ambulance arrived and transported the suspect to a hospital. His condition has not been released by authorities in Livingston.

Montgomery County Police Reporter Scott Engle told Breitbart Texas that a neighbor identified the suspect as a homeless man who stays in the area. The man’s identity is known but has not yet been released by police officials.

As sheriff’s deputies and Livingston police officers are involved in the shooting incident, Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons and Livingston Police Chief Matt Parish for additional information on the officer-involved shooting. An immediate response was not available by press time.

Livingston Mayor Judy Cochran told Breitbart that no officers were injured during the incident.

