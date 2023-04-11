Kidnappings Plague Central Mexico as Cartels Fight for Control of Highways

The various cartels operating in central and western Mexico continue to carry out numerous kidnappings as a way to exert their control over key highways that connect Mexico City with border cities.

The kidnappings primarily focus on two key states — San Luis Potosi and Zacatecas. Those two states have experienced a dramatic increase in cartel violence as multiple criminal organizations including allies of Cartel Jalisco New Generation, the Sinaloa Cartel, and others fight for control of primary roads. The main highways tied to the rising violence are Highway 49, and Highway 57. These connect central Mexico with key border cities to the north.

Highway 49

According to Mexican journalist Javier Garza Ramos, Highway 49, which crosses through Zacatecas and leads to the states of Durango and Coahuila is one of the most dangerous highways because of constant highway robberies.

That highway passes through Fresnillo, Zacatecas. This is the city where a team of gunmen kidnapped the wife and daughter of a Mexican soldier in broad daylight last week.

The kidnapping took place on April 3 in Fresnillo when a team of gunmen boxed in a small sedan and kidnapped 26-year-old Vianey Leonor Guzman Herrera, her daughter 6-month-old Zoe Kailany Herrera Guzman, and 26-year-old Alma Yuliana Munoz Alvarez. The first two victims were identified by Mexican authorities as the wife and daughter of a soldier assigned to the 97th Infantry Battalion of the Mexican Army.

While a motive for the kidnapping was not released, Mexican authorities announced the deployment of troops in an attempt to rescue the victims. Four days later, the Zacatecas Attorney General’s office revealed that the victim had been found. Additional information about the case was not released by the authorities.

Highway 57

The other key highway that has seen a rise in violence is Highway 57. According to Garza Ramos, the highway that cuts through San Luis Potosi has seen a rise in kidnappings and highway robberies, particularly near the city of Matehuala.

As Breitbart Texas reported, it was near Matehuala that authorities found over 100 kidnapping victims, primarily migrants who had been taken days prior. Authorities found the mass kidnappings while looking for a group of 23 travelers that were making their way north during Easter Week.

