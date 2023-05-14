EXCLUSIVE: Sharp Decline in Migrant Apprehensions at Border Post Title 42

The number of migrant apprehensions along the southwest border with Mexico fell significantly in the first two days after the end of Title 42. Apprehensions averaged around 10,000 per day in the days leading up to the end of Title 42. That statistic fell by nearly half to an average of about 5,500 per day in the following two days.

In the four days leading up to the end of the CDC’s Title 42 migrant expulsion protocol on May 11, Border Patrol agents apprehended 40,534 migrants (10,134 per day), Breitbart Texas reported. That number fell on Friday after Title 42 ended to 6,441. The number fell again on Saturday to 4,494, according to a law enforcement source reviewing Border Patrol reports.

Responding to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas, the law enforcement source credited the decline in apprehensions to several factors. Among those are increased enforcement activity by Texas law enforcement and military forces, increased cooperation on the southern side of the border from the Government of Mexico, and migrants’ increasing use of the CBP One mobile app.

The source said migrants using the CBP One app are showing up at ports of entry to cross where they are released with a notice to appear. Many of these notices provide court dates four to ten years out, Breitbart News reported.

Early last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed the state’s new Tactical Border Force to the Rio Grande Valley where migrant apprehensions surged to more than 3,000 per day.

On Thursday, the Texas Tactical Border Force’s use of troops and razor wire created a barrier that forced migrants to turn back from crossing the Rio Grande near Brownsville, Breitbart Texas reported. In a video produced by Breitbart’s Cartel Chronicles Project, migrants can be seen confronting the soldiers and troopers standing behind the concertino wire barrier.

Since the deployment, apprehension fell from a four-day average of approximately 2,700 per day to just over 600 per day post-Title 42.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents reported the only increase in apprehensions post-Title 42. In the two days following the end of Title 42, agents apprehended 1,079 on Friday and 1,165 on Saturday, the law enforcement source revealed.