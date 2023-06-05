Texas Investigators Raid Border County Elections Office Over Alleged Ballot Harvesting

Texas authorities raided an elections office in the border county of Starr to investigate alleged illegal ballot harvesting during the November 2022 local elections.

The case is centered around the county judge election where longtime Democrat Eloy Vera won his re-election bid. According to the group Project Red Texas, which filed the initial complaint that started the investigation, politiqueras or poll workers acting on behalf of Vera would go to people’s homes where they would allegedly fill out mail-in ballots and then take them with them. Documents identify one specific politiquera named Modesta Vela who has allegedly been tied to voter fraud investigations. Project Red Texas claimed to have photographic evidence of Vela’s actions.

In response to the complaint, the Texas Attorney General’s Office obtained a search warrant from Texas 381 District Court Judge Jose Luis Garza. Authorities took approximately 180 ballots during the raid and the voter registration information for Modesta Vela.

Here is the Starr County Warrant pic.twitter.com/ZQIu3rDoHy — ProjectRedTX (@ProjectRedTX) June 1, 2023

Project Texas Red has been working to flip key counties that historically have been controlled by the Democrat Party from blue to red in favor of the Republican Party.

According to the McAllen Monitor, in 2019, authorities charged Modesta Vela with illegal voting charges in connection with a previous election where she also worked for Eloy Vera. Those charges were dismissed two years later for lack of evidence. Vera himself has not been criminally charged in either of the cases.

