WATCH: Border Patrol Agents Cut Texas Border Barrier, Let Migrants Enter U.S.

A video provided to Fox News shows a Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agent appearing to cut a Texas-erected razor-wire border barrier. After opening the barrier, the agent allowed multiple migrants to enter the U.S. freely.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video that appears to show a Border Patrol agent cutting a razor-wire border barrier on private property near Eagle Pass, Texas. The state of Texas erected the barrier with the permission of the land owner to deter or turn back migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally.

NEW: Video from source in Eagle Pass shows Border Patrol cutting through razor wire placed by the state of TX to allow migrants to enter & be processed after crossing illegally. @TxDPS tells me this is the first time they know of this happening, and that it’s being looked into… pic.twitter.com/jESPbzj9sw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2023

Melugin said an unnamed source provided the video showing what is believed to be the first time a Border Patrol agent has cut the Texas-erected barrier built under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission.

Not only does the Texas Department of Public Safety have permission from the land owner to erect the barrier along the edge of their property, but the State also has permission to arrest migrants who cross the barrier for criminal trespass, DPS officials told Melugin.

Breitbart Texas contacted Governor Abbott’s office and CBP officials for more information regarding the incident. An immediate response was not available at press time.

Melugin stated that CBP officials claim “The individuals had already crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico, were on U.S. soil, and are subject to immigration laws.”

The agency said the agent’s action in cutting the wire to access a group of migrants, including small children, to get them out of the heat is “consistent with federal law.”

