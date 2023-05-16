VIDEO: Biden-Deployed Soldier Opens Texas Border Gate, Allows Migrants to Enter

A government surveillance video shows a National Guard soldier opening a border gate for migrants to enter near Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 15. (Government Surveillance Video via Fox News)
Government Surveillance Video via Fox News
Bob Price

A U.S. National Guard soldier deployed to the Texas border by the Biden administration is seen in a video unlocking a border barrier gate to allow a large group of migrants to enter. The soldier is not a member of the Texas National Guard deployed by Governor Greg Abbott, officials stated.

A video tweeted by Fox LA reporter Bill Melugin shows a female soldier opening a gate in a border fence near Eagle Pass, Texas. The date on the video is May 15, shortly after the end of the CDC Title-42 migrant expulsion protocol.

The video shows the soldier opening the gate in what appears to be a Texas-built border fence along the Rio Grande. The soldier steps back as the gate swings open and a large group of migrants begin to enter.

The migrants line up to wait for Border Patrol agents who will process the migrants and place them on the bus for transportation to an Eagle Pass processing facility.

Melugin tweeted that Texas National Guard officials told him the soldier is a Missouri National Guard member deployed to assist Border Patrol agents under Title 10 by the Biden administration. She is not an Operation Lone Star-deployed soldier.

A second video shows the migrants lining up to be processed by the Border Patrol agents. A CBP bus stands by to provide transportation to a processing center in Eagle Pass.

On May 15, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 650 migrants, according to a law enforcement report obtained by Breitbart Texas. The group shown crossing in the video above would account for a significant portion of these apprehensions.

Agents along the entire southwest border with Mexico apprehended more than 4,800 migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry. This is the fifth straight of declining apprehensions following the end of the Title 42 program.

