VIDEO: Biden-Deployed Soldier Opens Texas Border Gate, Allows Migrants to Enter

A U.S. National Guard soldier deployed to the Texas border by the Biden administration is seen in a video unlocking a border barrier gate to allow a large group of migrants to enter. The soldier is not a member of the Texas National Guard deployed by Governor Greg Abbott, officials stated.

A video tweeted by Fox LA reporter Bill Melugin shows a female soldier opening a gate in a border fence near Eagle Pass, Texas. The date on the video is May 15, shortly after the end of the CDC Title-42 migrant expulsion protocol.

I asked the Texas National Guard if this is one of their soldiers who opens the gate for the group of migrants. They tell me she is NOT a TX soldier & is not TX ARNG. I’m told she is a Title 10 soldier from the Missouri ARNG under orders from the federal gov & working w/ BP. pic.twitter.com/zKWy121u1K — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2023

The video shows the soldier opening the gate in what appears to be a Texas-built border fence along the Rio Grande. The soldier steps back as the gate swings open and a large group of migrants begin to enter.

The migrants line up to wait for Border Patrol agents who will process the migrants and place them on the bus for transportation to an Eagle Pass processing facility.

Melugin tweeted that Texas National Guard officials told him the soldier is a Missouri National Guard member deployed to assist Border Patrol agents under Title 10 by the Biden administration. She is not an Operation Lone Star-deployed soldier.

NEW: Security video from a contact in Eagle Pass, TX shows a large group of migrants crossing illegally onto private property this morning. Crossings have been down big in Texas last few days, but are expected to rise again as cartels/smugglers figure out the post T42 border. pic.twitter.com/6iLcIeUkuY — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2023

A second video shows the migrants lining up to be processed by the Border Patrol agents. A CBP bus stands by to provide transportation to a processing center in Eagle Pass.

On May 15, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 650 migrants, according to a law enforcement report obtained by Breitbart Texas. The group shown crossing in the video above would account for a significant portion of these apprehensions.

Agents along the entire southwest border with Mexico apprehended more than 4,800 migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry. This is the fifth straight of declining apprehensions following the end of the Title 42 program.