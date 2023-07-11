Mass Protests, Kidnappings, Blockades Erupt in Mexico After Arrest of Cartel Lieutenants

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets to block highways and riot against authorities to pressure Mexico’s government into releasing two cartel lieutenants. The government arrested the cartel leaders earlier this month. Unconfirmed information points to the protesters kidnapping 13 federal employees to pressure the government.

On Tuesday morning, Rosa Icela Rodriguez, Mexico’s top federal law enforcement official, revealed that members of the Ardillos criminal organization were behind a series of riots and protests in Guerrero to pressure the government.

La secretaria de seguridad, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, informa que líderes del grupo criminal “Los ardillos” están detrás de las manifestaciones y bloqueos en Guerrero pic.twitter.com/deCOqUsx3X — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) July 11, 2023

Rodriguez said that authorities were ordered not to clash with the protesters despite provocations because the criminal organization had forced locals to attend.

Officials revealed that protesters took five members of Mexico’s National Guard, five state police officers, two local officials, and one federal employee. The kidnapping victims are reported to be in good health, officials said.

#ConferenciaPresidente | Los servidores públicos retenidos en #Chilpancingo, #Guerrero se encuentran en buen estado de salud. No vamos a caer en la violencia, vamos a seguir sentados en la mesa de diálogo. pic.twitter.com/4bFaOvIbZ3 — Los Reporteros MX (@ReporterosMX_) July 11, 2023

The protests began on Monday when hundreds of individuals took to the streets and even blocked one of the main federal highways in Chilpancingo, Guerrero. After 12 hours, the groups stopped by night time but resumed their activities on Tuesday morning.

On the day the protests began, a federal judge in Mexico denied bond to Jesus Echeverria Penafiel and Bernardo “C” on federal drug and weapons charges. Authorities arrested both men on July 5 as part of an investigation into the Los Ardillos Cartel in Guerrero.

That criminal organization controls several local “self-defense” groups, rural community police forces(UPOEG), and other civil organizations that allow them to operate under the radar.

During the protests, authorities identified two main organizers from Los Ardillos who controlled the crowds. One of them is 39-year-old Gilmar Jair Sereno Chavez, who Mexican authorities describe as the protest leader. Authorities claim that Sereno Chavez was responsible for a similar protest on February 16, where they kidnapped several military and police officers as a way to force the government to meet their demands.

#AMLO | “Los manifestantes se movilizaron para exigir la liberación de dos personas integrantes de una organización criminal llamada “Los Ardillos” informa @rosaicela_ titular de la @SSPCMexico sobre la manifestación en el estado mexicano de #Guerrero pic.twitter.com/pmCUXO7m95 — Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) July 11, 2023

Last week, a video went viral in Mexico where the mayor of Chilpancigo, Norma Otilia “Lady Pachangas” Hernandez, had met with Celso “La Vela” Ortega Jimenez, one of Los Ardillos’s top leaders. The mayor admitted that she had breakfast with Ortega but claimed there was no ill-intent or shady dealings.

Reapareció la alcaldesa de #Chilpancingo, Norma Otilia Hernández. Aseguró que su encuentro con el líder de “Los Ardillos” fue en “un momento coyuntural, un desayuno fortuito”. pic.twitter.com/csaDkFGhvX — Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) July 11, 2023

