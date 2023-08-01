EXCLUSIVE: Texan’s SUV Stolen in Mexico at Border City Pharmacy

Authorities in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas are looking for those who robbed a Texas man and took his four-door SUV as he exited a Reynosa pharmacy. The armed robbery comes when the city is experiencing a rise in carjackings and vehicle thefts as the Gulf Cartel has been using SUVs in a fierce turf war.

Breitbart Texas exclusively obtained reports and affidavits from an ongoing investigation into the armed robbery. Tamaulipas police investigators responded to a local hospital where they found a 36-year-old man from Mission, Texas, who had his throat slashed during an armed robbery. The victim was described as an insurance adjuster from Texas.

The victim told investigators he was leaving a pharmacy in the Americas Plaza just south of the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. A woman dressed as a nurse approached him and asked him for a ride. The man agreed to give her a ride and drove her to the western part of the city. There, the woman pulled out a knife and slashed at the man’s throat forcing him out of his 2019 gray Chevrolet Silverado. She then drove away.

The robbery comes as the city of Reynosa continues to be a hotspot for violence as two factions of the Gulf Cartel fight for control of lucrative drug and human smuggling corridors into Texas. As Breitbart Texas reported, both sides of this turf ward constantly deploy large groups of gunmen riding in convoys of SUVs. These convoys often lead to large-scale shootouts. The criminal organization favors four-door SUVs because they can fit at least four gunmen per vehicle and move them through rough terrain.

