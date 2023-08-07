Mexico City Cops Arrest Neighboring State’s Attorney General for Alleged Murder Coverup

Law enforcement authorities from Mexico City arrested the sitting attorney general for a neighboring state concerning the alleged coverup of a murder.

On Sunday, a judge in Mexico City granted a request from Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) that Uriel Carmona Gándara, the current attorney general for the state of Morelos, be held without bond on “delay of justice” charges. Carmona is expected to remain behind bars until further hearings, even though political allies claim he was supposed to have certain prosecutorial immunity that government officials violated. According to the FGJCDMX, Carmona has immunity from prosecution over federal crimes, but that does not apply to the state-level charges that he is facing.

La #FiscaliaCDMX informa que los datos de prueba aportados por el Ministerio Público permitieron obtener auto de vinculación a proceso con prisión preventiva justificada en contra del servidor público Uriel “N”, por su probable participación en el delito de retardo de justicia pic.twitter.com/keYXHcPxyY — Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) August 6, 2023

On Friday, swat teams, with the help of Mexican Marines and military forces, arrested Carmona on “delay of justice” charges in connection with the October 30, 2022, murder of Ariadna Fernanda Lopez.

La #FiscaliaCDMX informa que agentes de @PDI_FGJCDMX, en coordinación con @SEMAR_mx, aprehendieron al servidor público Uriel “N”, por su probable participación en Delitos Cometidos Contra la Procuración y Administración de Justicia. En breve más información pic.twitter.com/HzZY8902KU — Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) August 4, 2023

According to Mexico’s Aristegui News, Lopez left a bar in an upscale Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City by boarding a taxi cab. He then went missing. The following day, authorities found her body in Morelos.

The Morelos Attorney General’s Office claimed that Lopez died from alcohol poisoning and broncho-aspiration. However, federal investigators subsequently revealed that Lopez had been beaten to death.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“L.P. Contreras” from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.