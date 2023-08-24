Two Migrant Children Found Abandoned in California Border Mountain

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two migrant children abandoned in the desert mountains near the California border with Mexico.
San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel tweeted a photo of two children rescued on Otay Mountain on August 20. The chief reported that human smugglers abandoned the two children on the border mountain as Hurricane Hillary approached from Mexico.
8/20: San Diego agents rescued 2 lost juveniles on Otay Mountain after the children had been abandoned by smugglers. #BorderPatrol agents go above & beyond daily to help others in need. pic.twitter.com/MfgVXf94hh
— Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) August 21, 2023
The children were part of 4,326 migrants apprehended during the past week, according to a tweet from Chief McGurk-Daniel. They were part of the 129 unaccompanied minors recovered during the period.
Weekly Update, 8/16 – 8/22
-4,326 Apps from 59 countries
-129 Unaccompanied Minors encountered
-123 Rescues
-21 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted
SEIZED:
Over $9 million in narcotics!
-750 lbs. Cocaine
-111 lbs. of Meth
-2.27 lbs. of Fentanyl
-18 Conveyances
-1 Gun pic.twitter.com/VG53YyNJKt
— Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) August 23, 2023
In June, migrant apprehensions fell from more than 22,000 in May to 12,902, according to the Southwest Border Land Encounters report. In July, the number rebounded to more than 15,000. During the first 23 days of June, San Diego Sector agents apprehended an estimated 13,000 migrants, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report obtained by Breitbart.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.
