Two Migrant Children Found Abandoned in California Border Mountain

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two migrant children abandoned in the desert mountains near the California border with Mexico.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel tweeted a photo of two children rescued on Otay Mountain on August 20. The chief reported that human smugglers abandoned the two children on the border mountain as Hurricane Hillary approached from Mexico.

The children were part of 4,326 migrants apprehended during the past week, according to a tweet from Chief McGurk-Daniel. They were part of the 129 unaccompanied minors recovered during the period.

Weekly Update, 8/16 – 8/22

-4,326 Apps from 59 countries

-129 Unaccompanied Minors encountered

-123 Rescues

-21 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted

SEIZED:

Over $9 million in narcotics!

-750 lbs. Cocaine

-111 lbs. of Meth

-2.27 lbs. of Fentanyl

-18 Conveyances

-1 Gun pic.twitter.com/VG53YyNJKt — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) August 23, 2023

In June, migrant apprehensions fell from more than 22,000 in May to 12,902, according to the Southwest Border Land Encounters report. In July, the number rebounded to more than 15,000. During the first 23 days of June, San Diego Sector agents apprehended an estimated 13,000 migrants, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report obtained by Breitbart.

