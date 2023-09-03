29 Migrants Found on Train Crossing Canadian Border into Washington

Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of 29 migrants on a train that crossed the Canadian border into the state of Washington on August 31. The migrants included 28 Mexican nationals and one citizen of Colombia.

Blain Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rosario Pete Vasquez tweeted a photo of a group of migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents and CBP officers during a train inspection. The team took 29 “undocumented migrants” into custody who illegally crossed the border on the train from Canada into the United States.

On 8/31, USBP Agents and OFO Officers from Blaine Sector arrested 29 undocumented subjects who illegally entered the US on a freight train from Canada. The group of 29 subjects consisted of 28 Mexican citizens and one Columbian citizen. pic.twitter.com/mxnJkaOfDH — Rosario Pete Vasquez, Chief Patrol Agent (@USBPChiefBLW) September 1, 2023

Chief Vasquez reported that among the 29 migrants were 28 Mexican nationals. The remaining migrant was identified as a citizen of Colombia. Between October 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023, Blain Sector agents apprehended nearly 500 Mexican nationals who illegally crossed the border from Canada. This represents approximately 50 percent of the 1,083 migrants apprehended so far this year in this Canadian border sector.

On July 30, 2023, Blaine, WA Border Patrol Agents arrested two United States citizens in Peace Arch Park for attempting to smuggle three Indian citizens who had illegally entered the country. During the search of the vehicle, two loaded magazines and a firearm were discovered. pic.twitter.com/yWCGZVakBN — Rosario Pete Vasquez, Chief Patrol Agent (@USBPChiefBLW) August 1, 2023

Since the beginning of this fiscal year, agents patrolling along the Canadian border from Washington to Maine apprehended 7,623 migrants through the end of July. This represents more than a 240 percent increase over the prior fiscal year total. The total exceeds that of the last of at least the last three fiscal years combined, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nationwide Encounters Report for July.

Nearly half of these (3,658) were Mexican nationals, the report shows.

The Swanton Sector (Eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire) leads the northern border sectors with the apprehension of more than 5,400 migrants, according to Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia.

The CBP Nationwide Encounters Report shows Swanton Sector agents apprehended 5,268 migrants through the end of July. Swanton Sector agents only apprehended 2,455 migrants during the prior nine years. Of those apprehended this fiscal year, the report shows nearly half (2,552) were identified as Mexican nationals.

