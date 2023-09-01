GRAPHIC: Migrant Beheaded by Train in Mexico near Texas Border

Authorities in Mexico are investigating the death of an unidentified migrant who is believed to have been decapitated after falling off a train. The fatality comes as the border region between Coahuila and Texas continues to be one of the busiest human smuggling corridors.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Coahuila state authorities responded to an area on the outskirts of the border city of Piedras Negras where an unidentified man believed to be a migrant had been beheaded by a train. The victim is described as a man between 25 and 35 years of age.

Currently, the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office is investigating the case to determine if the migrant fell from the train or if he was pushed off by someone.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Earlier this year, U.S. Border Patrol agents and Eagle Pass firefighters rescued a group of 12 migrants who needed medical care after getting trapped inside a hot train car, Breitbart Texas reported.

In May 2022, five migrants died in Piedras Negras inside a hot train car while trying to sneak into Texas. As reported by Breitbart Texas, the migrants died on their way north and were discovered when the train was moving south toward Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.