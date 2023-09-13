Imprisoned Cartel Leader El Chapo’s Wife Walks Free Today, What’s Next for Her?

Federal authorities are expected to release Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of imprisoned Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, from prison on Wednesday. The jailed narco-queen had been staying at a halfway house in California as she served the last part of a three-year prison sentence for money laundering and drug trafficking conspiracy in connection with her husband’s criminal empire.

Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen, became famous for being the latest wife of El Chapo. She had two daughters with the drug lord and is reportedly on good terms with the rest of his family.

Although Emma Coronel has stated in various interviews that she comes from a humble family whose relatives did farm work and she had no knowledge of El Chapo’s dealings, her husband gained worldwide fame in 2009 when Forbes added him to their list of billionaires.

Currently, El Chapo is serving a life term in prison in the U.S. for his role as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. As Breitbart Texas reported, his criminal organization is now in the hands of his sons who have managed to rack up numerous indictments against them and are currently blamed for being largely responsible for the current fentanyl crisis in the U.S.

Prior to her arrest in February 2021 and subsequent conviction, Coronel Aispuro had become a budding model and social media influencer and was reportedly in the process of launching a clothing line.

However, resuming the life of luxury that the 34-year-old Coronel Aispuro boasted on social media may not be easy. Even though she has completed her prison sentence, she is still expected to serve a four-year term of supervised release. The conditions of her supervised release are listed on document 45 of case number 1:21-cr-00255-RC of the U.S. District of Columbia’s District Court and include travel restrictions, regular drug/alcohol testing, and avoiding associating with criminals. Additionally, she must give access to her probation officer to all of her online accounts.

One of the interesting developments for Coronel Aispuro came after her 2021 arrest where her Instagram account grew without any activity. At the time of her arrest, Coronel Aispuro had approximately 600,000 followers on Instagram — this month she has 741,000 followers. According to Influencity, a platform that measures the value of Instagram accounts by their number of followers, Coronel’s account is worth $70 (USD) per post and has a total value of over $62,000 (USD). It is important to note that the value of an Instagram account can vary depending on the number of followers, interaction rate, and other factors.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Dharma Fernández” from Baja California.