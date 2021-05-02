Mexican Judge Orders Release of El Chapo’s Former Boss

A Mexican federal judge dismissed an organized crime charge filed against one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel and ordered his release. The top drug lord is alleged to be the boss of the famed drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Known as El Guero, Hector Palma Salazar is considered to be a founding figure of the Sinaloa Cartel. According to information released by Mexico’s federal government, the Second Federal Judicial District in Jalisco ruled to dismiss the charge of engaging in organized crime filed against Palma and ordered his immediate release. A reason for the ruling was not revealed. Palma is one of several top cartel kingpins that Mexico’s federal judges have either absolved or released in recent years.

Palma remains in federal custody while authorities research to see if he has any other pending criminal charges. If none are found, he will be released, officials stated.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the capo had originally been arrested by Mexican authorities in 1995, and in 2002 the U.S. requested his extradition. The extradition came after a grand jury charged him with drug trafficking offenses in the United States. Palma was extradited years later but was given credit for time served in Mexico. In 2016, the U.S. sent Palma back to Mexico through the border city of Brownsville, Texas. From there, Mexican authorities took him to Mexico City and then to Altiplano where he awaits his release or further charges.

Palma was a close ally and considered to be the boss of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, who is currently serving a life term in a U.S. prison on various drug-related charges. El Chapo gained worldwide notoriety for turning the Sinaloa Cartel into one of the largest criminal empires in the world.

