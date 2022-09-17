El Chapo’s Nephew Killed During Independence Day Celebration in Mexican Border State

A nephew of the infamous drug kingpin known as El Chapo died from gunshot wounds sustained while celebrating Mexico’s Independence in the border state of Chihuahua. The shooting happened during a fight as he celebrated with a group of people.

The murder took place on Thursday night in the city of Guadalupe y Calvo, Chihuahua, where Edel “El Cuñado” Guzman Martinez, a nephew of jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo Guzman,” was celebrating with several individuals, Mexico’s Zocalo reported. One of the individuals that he was having drinks with is the prime suspect.

Authorities responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a local party and when they arrived they found the 36-year-old Guzman who had sustained at least four gunshot wounds. Even though authorities rushed him to a local hospital, Guzman died shortly after.

Mexican authorities arrested a 42-year-old man identified as Ubaldino “C.” who they claim was caught in the act. The suspect and Guzman had been celebrating together when an apparent argument turned physical. Authorities also seized the gun that was used in the murder.

While locals described Edel Guzman as a nephew of El Chapo, the exact familial relation remains unclear. However, the man is known in Mexico as being a relative and close ally of the famous drug lord. According to Zocalo, a Mexican musical group called “Alegres del Barranco” had previously composed a narco-ballad in his honor where they claimed that Edel had received the nickname of “El Cuñado” from “his uncle” El Chapo.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the drug lord known as El Chapo was the top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and is currently serving a life sentence in a U.S. federal prison on a long list of drug conspiracy and money laundering charges.

