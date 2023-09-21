Another 3,000 Migrants Poised in Mexico to Cross Border into Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Law enforcement sources confirmed to Breitbart Texas on Thursday that another 3,000 migrants arrived in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, and are poised to cross the Biden administration’s “closed border.” Migrants began crossing the Rio Grande again Thursday morning to enter Eagle Pass, Texas.

Approximately 3,000 migrants got off a train near Nava, Coahuila, and began a 30 km march to Piedras Negras overnight, according to a law enforcement source. Mexican law enforcement escorted the migrants to protect them from the cartels as they moved to the border region. The migrants began to gather in the same crossing point where Breitbart Texas observed approximately 2,500 migrants crossing on Wednesday.

By 8 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, at least 500 migrants had crossed the border and were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Following the surge this week of more than 7,000 migrants in 72 hours, Eagle Pass city officials turned to the Texas Department of Public Safety to restart the arrest of migrants for criminal trespass. City officials declared the park where the migrants have been crossing to be private property, enabling DPS troopers to arrest the migrants for criminal trespass. At this point, it is unclear how many migrants the troopers will be able to arrest and prosecute for state charges.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Since Friday, September 15, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 10,000 migrants in the Del Rio Sector, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. Most of these apprehensions took place in the Eagle Pass area of operations.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.