EXCLUSIVE: 63K Migrants Apprehended in First 10 Days of Sept — Up 10 Percent from Aug

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 63,000 migrants in the first ten days of September, according to unofficial reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This represents a nearly ten percent increase over the same period in August.

Agents in the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors apprehended approximately 62,738 migrants during the first ten days of September. During the same period in August, agents apprehended 57,075 migrants. This represents an increase of approximately ten percent in a month-to-month comparison.

With an average of nearly 6,300 migrant apprehensions daily, the September apprehensions could represent a major increase for the third consecutive month.

In August, agents apprehended more than 179,000 migrants, unofficial Border Patrol reports revealed. This was up from nearly 132,652 in July and 99,539 in June.

The Tucson Sector continues to lead the nation with the apprehension of nearly 17,000 migrants during the first ten days of September. This is followed by the Rio Grande Valley Sector (nearly 15,000) and the Dek Rio Sector (approximately 10,000).

The El Paso and San Diego Sectors followed closely with approximately 9,300 and 8,300 migrant apprehensions respectively.

The five Texas-based Border Patrol Sectors accounted for approximately 35,000 (56 percent) of the nearly 63,000 migrant apprehensions during the first ten days of September.

Border Patrol officials reacted to the increasing migrant apprehensions by pulling agents off the line and shutting down some interior immigration checkpoints, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

In addition, highly trained Homeland Security Investigations special agents are being utilized to drive vans to transport migrants to processing centers, according to a source within CBP.

“We’ve got them driving vans. The whole situation here is beyond belief,” the source told Clark.

Editor’s Note: The apprehension numbers reported for August and September 2023 come from unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. CBP officials are expected to release official numbers for August apprehensions in the next few days.