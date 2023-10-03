Sinaloa’s Chapitos Order Stoppage of Fentanyl Production, Trade on Their Turf

A series of cartel banners signed by the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel point to an apparent order by the criminal organization to stop all production, trade, and shipments of fentanyl on their turf. The banner comes as international tensions rise as fentanyl deaths set records in the U.S.

Unknown cartel members hung the banners signed by Los Chapitos throughout the cities of Culiacan, Mazatlan, Guamichil, and others in Sinaloa. In the banners, the criminal organization claims that news outlets falsely blame them and that the government is refusing to go after the real producers of the drug.

In the banners, the Chapitos ordered a full stop to all production, shipping, sale, and distribution of fentanyl on their turfs. The group claims that there would be consequences for those who disobey the order.

“We never have and never will be related to this business,” the banner states.

Despite the claims in the banner, the U.S. Department of Justice has publicly identified the Chapitos as the largest producer and distributor of fentanyl. Chapitos is the name used for the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel that is run by the sons of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Last month, Mexico extradited Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, one of El Chapo’s sons and member of Los Chapitos, who is wanted on several drug trafficking and money laundering charges, Breitbart Texas reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.