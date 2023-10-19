Texas Governor Orders Barrier Along Border with New Mexico/Mexico

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the construction of additional barriers along the state’s border with New Mexico and Mexico. Border walls built in El Paso force migrants to enter the U.S. into New Mexico and then move across the Rio Grande into Texas, the governor says.

Governor Abbott posted on X stating the State of Texas is installing additional fencing “along New Mexico border.” The governor added that the existing barriers built on the Texas/Mexico border in El Paso move the migrants to cross into New Mexico.

Texas installs fencing along NEW Mexico border. Our barriers around El Paso forced the migrants crossing illegally to enter into New Mexico. They then entered into El Paso from there. To end that, we are building a barrier on the New Mexico border. https://t.co/y77nliGv03 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 16, 2023

The migrants then move from New Mexico into El Paso, Abbott stated. “To end that, we are building a barrier on the New Mexico border,” he stated.

The barriers will be built along the Rio Grande where it makes a sharp turn to the north and separates El Paso from Dona Anna County in New Mexico (highlighted in red circle below).

The action ordered by the Texas governor falls under the State’s Operation Lone Star.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The State of Texas has been building miles of various types of border barriers ranging from 30′ bollard walls, to razor-wire fencing.

Texas is the first – and ONLY – state in U.S. history to build our own border wall. pic.twitter.com/5O4PWBw2JB — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 18, 2023

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott announced on X that the state is authorizing more funding for border walls in the ongoing third special session of the Texas Legislature.