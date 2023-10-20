Exclusive Photos: 169 Migrants in Single Group Cross into Texas Border Town

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A single group of 169 mostly Venezuelan migrants crossed the Rio Grande and entered the small border town of Eagle Pass on Thursday afternoon. Although migrant crossings have slowed during the month of October, the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector is still encountering more than 1,100 migrants crossing the Rio Grande daily, according to a source within CBP.

Breitbart Texas observed as the large migrant group made landfall. The migrant group encountered on Thursday walked into Piedras Negras, Coahuila, after disembarking from a freight train that traveled from southern Mexico to the border region. Airboats belonging to the State of Texas and Mexico’s Grupo Beta rescue group patrolled the area. At least one migrant was rescued during the crossing by Grupo Beta on the Mexico side of the Rio Grande.

After making landfall, the group surrendered to awaiting Border Patrol agents after scaling concertina wire placed Texas military forces to impede the crossings. Border Patrol agents walked the migrants to a nearby roadway to await transportation to a nearby processing facility. The group consisted primarily of single adults. A few migrant family groups with small children were also present.

Since the start of Fiscal Year 24 on October 1, more than 22,000 migrants have been apprehended within the Del Rio sector, which includes Eagle Pass. Despite efforts by Mexican authorities to remove migrants from freight trains headed through the country to the United States border, hundreds continue to arrive daily. On average, Border Patrol agents within the sector encounter more than 1,000 migrants daily, according to the CBP source.

The pace of crossings has slowed dramatically since the latter weeks of September when large migrant groups of more than 1,000 at a time crossed into the city from Mexico. On one occasion, Breitbart posted in Mexico and observed as more than 2,500 migrants moved through the city streets headed to the Rio Grande to begin the border crossing. Piedras Negras is the city directly across the border from Eagle Pass, a Texas city of 30,000 residents.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.