Abbott’s Migrant Busing Program Sends 63K Migrants to Sanctuary Cities

The number of migrants bused from Texas to multiple sanctuary cities topped 63,000 this week, according to a post on X by Governor Greg Abbott. The migrants are bused from Texas to Washington D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Governor Abbott posted a report on X showing that the number of migrants bused from Texas to six sanctuary cities topped 63,000.

Texas began busing migrants to sanctuary cities to provide overwhelmed border towns with vital relief. Over 12,500 to DC

Over 22,600 to NYC

Over 18,000 to Chicago

Over 3,200 to Philadelphia

Over 5,700 to Denver

Over 1,100 to LA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2023

New York City topped the governor’s destination list, receiving more than 22,600 migrants. This was followed closely by Chicago (more than 18,000) and Washington, D.C. (More than 12,500).

The governor also posted a video over the weekend showing the continuing construction of Texas border walls — this time in Cameron County.

Texas continues to use every tool and strategy available to respond to Biden’s border crisis — including building our own border wall. This is a section of wall under construction in Cameron County. pic.twitter.com/RAanTDCUAc — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2023

The migrant busing actions taken by Governor Abbott fall under the State’s Operation Lone Star.

A dramatic nighttime photo posted by the Texas Military Department shows guardsmen posting near the miles of razor-wire barrier put in place to deter migrant crossings.

The Texas National Guard stands guard at night, defending the barricade they built, to prevent migrants from entering illegally.@TexasGuard https://t.co/co04y5eO5N — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 4, 2023

“The Texas National Guard works to deter, detect, and interdict illegal crossings, human trafficking, and other transnational crime into the United States,” Texas Military Department officials stated.

