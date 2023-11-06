Abbott’s Migrant Busing Program Sends 63K Migrants to Sanctuary Cities

Texas Ramps Up Busing of Migrants from Border. (AP File Photos)
Bob Price

The number of migrants bused from Texas to multiple sanctuary cities topped 63,000 this week, according to a post on X by Governor Greg Abbott. The migrants are bused from Texas to Washington D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Governor Abbott posted a report on X showing that the number of migrants bused from Texas to six sanctuary cities topped 63,000.

New York City topped the governor’s destination list, receiving more than 22,600 migrants. This was followed closely by Chicago (more than 18,000) and Washington, D.C. (More than 12,500).

The governor also posted a video over the weekend showing the continuing construction of Texas border walls — this time in Cameron County.

The migrant busing actions taken by Governor Abbott fall under the State’s Operation Lone Star.

A dramatic nighttime photo posted by the Texas Military Department shows guardsmen posting near the miles of razor-wire barrier put in place to deter migrant crossings.

“The Texas National Guard works to deter, detect, and interdict illegal crossings, human trafficking, and other transnational crime into the United States,” Texas Military Department officials stated.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

