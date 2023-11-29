Suspected Explosives Cause Panic in Mexican Border State Capital

Authorities in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas downplaying the discovery of two explosive devices outside of a social club across the street from the governor’s office. The incident comes as government officials continue to allow drug cartels to operate with relative impunity throughout the state.

On Monday morning, emergency personnel responded to the Ciudad Victoria Casino, a ritzy social club that is across the street from the governor’s office. An unknown individual called 911, claiming to have seen two tube-like bombs outside of the casino. State police forces evacuated the main plaza square while military personnel arrived and removed two devices.

The Ciudad Victoria Casino is directly across the street from the office of Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal. As Breitbart Texas has reported, Villarreal has been connected to several organized crime figures who funneled money into his campaign and even used cartel muscle to pressure individuals to vote for him. One of those cartel figures has a history of using explosive devices.

Hours after the mass panic, authorities tried to downplay the incident claiming that the issue had been caused by two fireworks that had been left behind from a party the night before. If true, it remains unclear why it took emergency personnel and military forces hours after the fact to determine that the device was a commercial firework and not an explosive device.

The discovery of the devices comes as Ciudad Victoria has witnessed several cartel killings inside the city and widespread cartel violence throughout the state. In the northern part of Tamaulipas, rival drug cartels have been waging fierce turf wars where they have been using armored vehicles, explosive devices, and high-powered weapons. Despite the cartel violence, government officials are using doctored statistics to brazenly claim that public safety is improving and the crime rate is down.

The drug cartels currently responsible for most of the violence in Tamaulipas include two rival factions of the Gulf Cartel — Metros and Escorpiones — along with Cartel Del Noreste (Zetas), Old School Zetas and Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

