EXCLUSIVE: Migrant Border Surge Hits 190K Migrant Encounters in November — 379K for FY24

Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 190,000 migrants in November who crossed the southwest border between ports of entry, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The November migrant apprehensions bring the total encounters for the first two months of the new fiscal year to approximately 379,000 migrants.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the nine southwest sectors apprehended more than 6,200 migrants per day during the first two months of FY24, which began on October 1, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. The report indicated agents apprehended nearly 190,000 migrants in November.

This, combined with official reports showing the apprehension of nearly 189,000 migrants in October, brings the estimated two-month total to 379,000 migrants. This is down from the record-shattering 413,000 migrants apprehended during the same period last year.

During the last three months, agents apprehended nearly 600,000 migrants. The three-month total exceeds the FY2020 (President Donald Trump’s last full fiscal year in office) reported apprehension of 400,651 migrants by approximately 50 percent.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The Tucson Sector continues to lead the southwest border report with the apprehension of nearly 119,000 migrants during October and November. This is followed by the Del Rio Sector, which reports the apprehension of approximately 81,000 migrants.

Agents in these two sectors must process nearly 3,300 migrants per day. The Biden administration’s response to this surge was to close some legal ports of entry in these sectors and divert resources to process migrants for release into the U.S. or removal more efficiently.

The efforts by the Biden administration are having little to any impact on the continuing border crisis. Rather than finding ways to deter or stop migrant crossings, the administration continues to work on more efficient ways to process migrants and release them into the United States.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.