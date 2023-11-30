Biden Admin Closes Legal Border Crossing Points While Thousands of Migrants Enter U.S. Illegally

The Biden administration’s solution to thousands of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border between ports of entry is to close legal border crossing points. The administration closed legal border crossing points in Texas and Arizona to divert manpower to process migrants making illegal entry into the U.S. more quickly.

Independent journalists posted videos of migrants crossing the border from Coahuila, Mexico, into Eagle Pass, Texas by the hundreds.

This is just one of the large contingents of migrants that crossed into Eagle Pass this afternoon.

While the international bridge remains closed for legal crossings. pic.twitter.com/IgmGNrCqx1 — Efraín González (@efraiinGzz) November 29, 2023

One video by Efrain González, shot from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, shows a large group of migrants who successfully crossed the Rio Grande. The migrants are marched to an outdoor processing center before being transported by Border Patrol.

A video by Auden B. Cabello shows a group of migrant families, including small children, using a rope to steady themselves as they move through the swiftly flowing currents of the Rio Grande to make entry into Texas.

Piedras Negras, MX: Complete chaos as migrants use a rope to fight the strong current and cross illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas. pic.twitter.com/vyXnLrguuM — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 29, 2023

In the Tucson Sector, thousands continue to cross the border, forcing Border Patrol officials to shut down field operations in lieu of migrant processing, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

NewsMax journalist Ali Bradley posted a video showing hundreds of migrants camped out by fires while they await transportation.

AZ: Happening now: Hundreds of undocumented individuals huddled around fires in Lukeville—Some of them have been waiting 2-3 days out here to be transported/processed. There are roughly 100 people as part of a family unit waiting—They are separated but get priority, and they… pic.twitter.com/81oUGVODih — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 30, 2023

Bradley reports that the Ajo Station migrant processing center is at 700 percent over capacity.

AZ: The Ajo station is bursting at the seams—At 700%+ capacity this week—They are currently putting the majority of people who continue to stream in, into the overflow area which is what you see on the left there behind the plastic—Women and children are not being held out there,… pic.twitter.com/1iNivg0twd — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 30, 2023

In response to the out-of-control border crossings in the Del Rio and Tucson Sectors, Biden administration officials chose to shut down legal border crossing points in Eagle Pass, Texas, and Lukeville, Arizona, on Monday.

“Beginning at 3 p.m. local time, CBP’s Office of Field Operations will temporarily suspend vehicle processing operations at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas, and at 2 p.m. local time, reduce vehicle processing in Lukeville, Arizona, in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody,” CBP officials stated. “In response to this influx in encounters, we will continue to surge all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants. We will maximize consequences against those without a legal basis to remain in the United States. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation.”

“The U.S. is continuing to see increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals and encourage migration,” officials continued. “As we respond with additional resources and apply consequences for unlawful entry, the migration trends shift as well. We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One™.”

The efforts by the Biden administration are having little to any impact on the continuing border crisis. Rather than finding ways to deter or stop migrant crossings, the administration continues to work on more efficient ways to process migrants and release them into the United States.

By the end of November, Border Patrol agents will have apprehended an estimated 370,000 migrants along the southwest border during the first two months of Fiscal Year 24.