17K Migrants Apprehended in One Week in Single Arizona Border Sector

The migrant surge continues to increase in the Tucson Sector where agents apprehended more than 17,000 migrants during the last week of November. Since the new fiscal year began on October 1, Tucson Sector agents encountered nearly 119,000 migrants, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted another shocking recap for the activities of his agents during the last week of November. The chief reported his agents apprehended 17,500 migrants during the seven-day period ending on November 30. An unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas showed Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 64,000 migrants in November. This is up from the more than 55,000 apprehended in October.

Modlin reported 18 migrant rescues during the past week and arrests involving 131 federal criminal cases.

The Tucson Sector is experiencing a massive surge in the number of migrants crossing the border from Mexico into Arizona. Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed as they attempt to detain and process these migrants. Often, migrants are left stranded in an outdoor camp by the border wall in near-freezing conditions, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

“According to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the constant flow of migrants into the Tucson Border Patrol Sector has quickly depleted CBP resources in the area,” Clark wrote. “The sector, according to the source, is detaining more than 4,000 migrants in holding facilities designed to detain 2,669.”

The Tucson Sector continues to lead the nine southwest border sectors with the apprehension of nearly 119,000 migrants during October and November, Breitbart reported.