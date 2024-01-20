12K Migrants Apprehended in Arizona Border Sector in 7 Days

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 12,000 migrants during the past week, according to unofficial reports. This is up from just under 10,000 one week earlier.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted a video report on X revealing his agents apprehended approximately 11,900 migrants during the previous seven-day period. The agents also made 126 arrests on federal crimes.

Tucson agents carried out 22 rescues of migrants during the reporting period and disrupted ten human smuggling attempts.

During the first three reporting periods in January, Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 35,000 migrants (approximately 1,662 migrants per day). This compares to 10,200 migrants (486 migrants per day) during the same period last year. This represents an increase of more than 240 percent over last January.

Unofficial reports for December apprehension reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed the apprehension of approximately 80,000 migrants (2,500 per day) by Tucson Sector agents. The January numbers bring the FY24 year-t0-date total to approximately 235,000 migrants.

