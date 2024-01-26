Trump to States: Use National Guard to Remove Migrants Across Border

Former President Donald Trump called on governors to use their National Guard soldiers to remove migrants back across the border. His post on Truth Social follows statements from 25 Republican governors supporting the State of Texas’s standoff against the Biden administration in Shelby Park.

“We encourage all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border,” President Trump wrote. “All Americans should support the commonsense measures by Texas authorities to protect the Safety, Security, and Sovereignty of Texas, and of the American people.”

In part one of his post, Trump wrote, “In the face of this National Security, Public Safety, and Public Health Catastrophe, Texas has rightly invoked the Invasion Clause of the Constitution and must be given full support to repel the Invasion.”

The former president’s comments came on the day 25 Republican governors from Alaska to Florida, New Hampshire to Nevada, issued statements of support for Texas and Governor Greg Abbott’s mission to secure the state’s southern border.

“If Greg Abbott needs more razor wire, I’ll load it into a pickup myself,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told Fox News Thursday night.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security sent a second demand letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton demanding the State allow full, unimpeded access to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported. The Texas Military Department seized the park earlier this month and expelled the Border Patrol agents other than those launching boats into the Rio Grande.

“By January 26, 2024, please confirm that the State will provide U.S. Border Patrol with the access described above,” DHS General Counsel Jonathan E. Meyer wrote in the letter to Paxton. “If the State refuses the requested access in part, but not in whole, please specify what access you intend to deny.”

As the deadline approached, Abbott is standing fast on the State’s control of Shelby Park and the small section of the Rio Grande border with Mexico.

“Texas has a constitutional right to defend and protect itself,” Abbott told Fox News. “We will continue to hold the line.”

Since the new fiscal year began on October 1, 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 460,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry into the five Texas-based sectors, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.