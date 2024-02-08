Mexican Drug Cartel Manufacturing, Using Combat Mortar Rounds in Turf War

The terrorist organization known as Cartel Jalisco New Generation continues to transform Mexico’s narco-violence with the development of improvised explosive devices. The group expanded its arsenal with the widespread use of homemade mortar rounds.

This weekend, federal authorities in Mexico raided a property in the rural areas of the Mexican state of Jalisco near the town of Ixtlahuacán del Río, looking for gunmen tied to shootouts in the area. It was in that location that authorities found a makeshift camp. However, they did not find any gunmen.

Inside the camp, authorities found 11 devices that appear to be mortar shells as well as other weapons.

The discovery comes soon after authorities in Mexico found an explosives and weapons manufacturing facility in Jalisco, Breitbart Texas reported.

The terrorist organization, also referred to as CJNG, has been responsible for a large portion of the violence throughout Mexico as they fight numerous turf wars with rival cartels. As first reported by Breitbart Texas, CJNG began to weaponize commercial drones to drop explosives on their enemies — a practice that has since been further developed and replicated by other organizations.

While Mexico’s government had tried to cover up the use of explosive devices, CJNG has been at the forefront of using car bombs and other similar explosives on rivals and military forces.

