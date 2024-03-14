312K Migrants Encountered this Year in Arizona Border Sector

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector continue to experience a spike in migrant apprehensions. So far this fiscal year, Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 312,000 migrants in just over five months.

During at least the last eight weeks, agents in the Tucson Sector apprehended more than 11,000 migrants per week who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry, according to a social media post from Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

According to official and unofficial reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas, Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 300,000 migrants this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2023. This is up by nearly 170 percent from the same period one year earlier.

In a post on X, Modlin reported his agents approximately 12,200 migrants during the first week of March. This brings the year-to-date total to nearly 313,000 for FY24.

Week in Review… • 12,200 Apprehensions

• 219 Federal Criminal Cases

• 19 Human Smuggling Cases

• 8 Rescues

• 11 Narcotics Events

• 5 Firearms Seized

• 1 Significant Arrests pic.twitter.com/5uPtni5u1H — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 8, 2024

The apprehensions in the Tucson Sector represent approximately one-third of all migrant apprehensions by Border Patrol agents nationwide, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

The Tucson Sector is followed by the Del Rio Sector which reported approximately 183,000 migrant apprehensions. Other sectors with more than 100,000 migrant apprehensions this year include the San Diego Sector (nearly 152,000) and the El Paso Sector (nearly 120,000).

Due to efforts by the State of Texas and the Mexican government, migrant crossings appear to be shifting from the five Texas-based sectors to San Diego and Tucson. These two sectors are up by 76 percent and 167 percent, respectively.

The five Texas-based sectors report a decrease from nearly 561,000 during the first five months of FY23 to nearly 407,000 in FY24 — a decrease of nearly 28 percent.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector.