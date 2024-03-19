GRAPHIC VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen Dump Dismembered Bodies in Coastal Mexican State

A group of gunmen sparked terror in the coastal state of Veracruz when they dumped several dismembered bodies in the main town square.

The incident took place this week in the town of Cazones de Herrera, Veracruz, when a group of gunmen pulled up to the main town square in a black Jeep and began throwing out dismembered human remains.

A cell phone video captured the moment when the gunmen dumped the severed body parts and then placed a posterboard nearby. As the gunmen prepared to leave, they fired their weapons into the air, drawing attention to the gory crime scene.

The message appears to be from a new criminal organization calling themselves Mafia Veracruzana FEGS. The new cartel is allegedly made up of former members of Cartel Jalisco New Generation. It remains unclear how many victims the body parts belonged to and if they were part of a criminal organization.

The state government issued a social media statement claiming they were investigating the case.

The state of Veracruz has been a hotspot for violence for several years as several drug cartels and independent criminal organizations have been fighting for control of the state’s shipping ports and highways that connect to Mexico City and the central part of the country. Veracruz has long been considered the prime logistic real state for criminal organizations.

