EXCLUSIVE: Photos Prove Mexican Cops Assaulted Migrants During Protest, Then Denied It

Mexican immigration authorities are trying to cover up the heavy-handed tactics used against a group of migrants who were protesting prior assaults by authorities against them. As part of their coverup, authorities are claiming they were the ones who were assaulted by migrants.

The incident took place last week in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, where a group of migrants gathered outside a train yard to protest a series of assaults by officials with Mexico’s National Migration Institute. According to a statement by INM, the institute denied assaulting anyone and claimed that their agents do not carry weapons and had been violently attacked by migrants. According to El Diario de Chihuahua, as the violence escalated, a group of migrants torched a four-wheeler. During the ensuing violence, a migrant sustained a gunshot injury, even though INM officials claimed not to carry weapons.

Breitbart Texas obtained a series of photographs from the incident where INM agents can be seen beating a migrant during the protest. The pictures were taken by a local resident who was standing in the street at the time of the assault.

When INM agents noticed the man photographing their actions, they tried to confront him and flashed their lights at him to keep him from being able to photograph the assaults.

The issue comes at a time when INM officials have been plagued with constant allegations of corruption, extorting migrants, assaulting them, and, at times, turning them over to cartel-connected human smugglers for profit. As Breitbart Texas reported, several top INM officials, including a regional delegate and his closest staff, have been tied to an ongoing corruption investigation.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.