VIDEO: Chicken Sacrificed As ‘Offering to Rain God’ at Mexico’s Senate

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

A Mexican Senator from the Morena Party drew widespread condemnation after he organized the ritualistic killing of a chicken as an “offering to a rain god.” The incident took place in one of the courtyards of Mexico’s federal senate building.

The ritual occurred this week when Mexican Senator Alfredo Gomez Hernandez had a group of indigenous people set up a series of offerings to the rain god Tlaloc.

Multiple people captured the ritual on video and shared it on social media, denouncing the practice.

During the ritual, a man held the chicken’s head down while a woman wearing indigenous garb used a knife to cut off its head. The decapitated chicken bled out while a third man danced around waiving a vase with smoking embers and spices. It remains unclear how the group managed to get the knife past security.

In the aftermath of the ritual, Mexico’s Senate issued a formal statement distancing itself from the incident and claiming that it had been done solely by Gomez Hernandez and did not represent the institution.

When asked about it, Gomez Hernandez said that the ritual was protected speech under Mexico’s Constitution in the section of Uses and Customs. He warned that people needed to be respectful.

The case has drawn widespread controversy over religious differences. Earlier this week, the Morena Party posted on social media a photograph of a T-shirt with an image of Saint Death and a message promoting current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

