VIDEO: Chicken Sacrificed As ‘Offering to Rain God’ at Mexico’s Senate

A Mexican Senator from the Morena Party drew widespread condemnation after he organized the ritualistic killing of a chicken as an “offering to a rain god.” The incident took place in one of the courtyards of Mexico’s federal senate building.

The ritual occurred this week when Mexican Senator Alfredo Gomez Hernandez had a group of indigenous people set up a series of offerings to the rain god Tlaloc.

Multiple people captured the ritual on video and shared it on social media, denouncing the practice.

During the ritual, a man held the chicken’s head down while a woman wearing indigenous garb used a knife to cut off its head. The decapitated chicken bled out while a third man danced around waiving a vase with smoking embers and spices. It remains unclear how the group managed to get the knife past security.

In the aftermath of the ritual, Mexico’s Senate issued a formal statement distancing itself from the incident and claiming that it had been done solely by Gomez Hernandez and did not represent the institution.

La Presidencia del Senado de la República se deslinda de los hechos ocurridos hoy, en los que se realizó el sacrificio de un ave doméstica en el edificio sede de esta Cámara. pic.twitter.com/ni0G7V0Ykj — Senado de México (@senadomexicano) April 24, 2024

When asked about it, Gomez Hernandez said that the ritual was protected speech under Mexico’s Constitution in the section of Uses and Customs. He warned that people needed to be respectful.

Así se justifica el senador Adolfo Gómez Hernández, quien fomentó el sacrificio de una gallina en el interior del @senadomexicano Que alguien le avise que un recinto público como lo es el Senado NO es una comunidad indígena. pic.twitter.com/BghIB3TpCR — Leti RoblesdelaRosa (@letroblesrosa) April 24, 2024

The case has drawn widespread controversy over religious differences. Earlier this week, the Morena Party posted on social media a photograph of a T-shirt with an image of Saint Death and a message promoting current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Un verdadero hombre nunca habla mal de López Obrador. ¡Buenos días!#CirculaEnRedes pic.twitter.com/kyBy67vwH1 — Morena (@PartidoMorenaMx) April 20, 2024

