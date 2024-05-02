Cartel Crematorium with Remains of Women and Children Found in Mexico City

An organization searching for mass graves throughout Mexico announced the discovery of a clandestine cartel crematorium in Mexico City. The find comes in an area often touted by the political elite as a shining example of effective police work.

On Tuesday evening, Cecilia Flores, the leader of the group Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Sonora’s Searching Mothers), announced that her group had discovered a clandestine crematorium and suspected killing field in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City. In a social media post, Flores claimed to have found several items belonging to women and children.

Encontramos restos humanos en la Ciudad de México, me habían pedido madres Buscadoras que viniera, y sí, hallamos un crematorio clandestino, y lo que hiere más, credenciales INE de mujeres y libretitas de niños.

1/2 . pic.twitter.com/pdhdJttlQs — Ceci Flores 6623415616 (@CeciPatriciaF) April 30, 2024

After making the discovery, Flores stated that authorities had been contacted, and they expected them to carry out the proper crime scene processing in order to try to identify as many victims as possible and give answers to as many families as they could.

¿Cuantos hijos caben en estos montones de ceniza? Hoy mi alma está rota y con triste una sensación de desesperanza. pic.twitter.com/e2Emn0i0qQ — Ceci Flores 6623415616 (@CeciPatriciaF) May 1, 2024

However, despite the efforts to identify, the large quantities of ashes meant that many victims would go unidentified. Various groups of searching mothers have gained much relevance in Mexico in recent years as they claim to not be seeking justice but simply want to find their missing loved ones or at least find answers as to their fate.

Un crematorio clandestino entre las montañas de Iztapalapa. Me quiebra el alma encontrar alrededor de esa escena tanta ropa de niños y mujeres, imaginar que ese pudo ser su destino y pensar que probablemente esas cenizas nunca puedan decirnos quiénes son. Que Dios nos proteja. pic.twitter.com/dqRkLk877v — Ceci Flores 6623415616 (@CeciPatriciaF) May 1, 2024

The discovery of the crematorium comes at a time when Mexico continues to see unprecedented levels of violence at the same time that government officials continue to claim that the country is safe and violence has decreased. Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday night that they would be investigating the case.

Con relación a una publicación en redes sociales en la cual se señala el posible hallazgo de restos humanos en un paraje ubicado en inmediaciones de las alcaldías Iztapalapa y Tláhuac, la #FiscalíaCDMX inició una carpeta de investigación, por noticia criminal. El Ministerio… pic.twitter.com/idC3GEYWMw — Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) May 1, 2024

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.