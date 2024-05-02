Cartel Crematorium with Remains of Women and Children Found in Mexico City

An organization searching for mass graves throughout Mexico announced the discovery of a clandestine cartel crematorium in Mexico City. The find comes in an area often touted by the political elite as a shining example of effective police work.

On Tuesday evening, Cecilia Flores, the leader of the group Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Sonora’s Searching Mothers), announced that her group had discovered a clandestine crematorium and suspected killing field in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City. In a social media post, Flores claimed to have found several items belonging to women and children.

After making the discovery, Flores stated that authorities had been contacted, and they expected them to carry out the proper crime scene processing in order to try to identify as many victims as possible and give answers to as many families as they could.

However, despite the efforts to identify, the large quantities of ashes meant that many victims would go unidentified. Various groups of searching mothers have gained much relevance in Mexico in recent years as they claim to not be seeking justice but simply want to find their missing loved ones or at least find answers as to their fate.

The discovery of the crematorium comes at a time when Mexico continues to see unprecedented levels of violence at the same time that government officials continue to claim that the country is safe and violence has decreased. Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday night that they would be investigating the case.

