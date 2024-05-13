WATCH: More Migrants Land on California Beach near Border

Onlookers at Ocean Beach in San Diego, California, stood by and watched as a boat sped onto the beach and unloaded what appeared to be a load of migrants being smuggled into the U.S. Events like this are becoming commonplace on Southern California beaches.

Late last week, a cell phone video posted on social media captured the events as a boat landed on Ocean Beach in San Diego. An undetermined number of migrants disembarked from the beached boat and ran onshore in an effort to disappear into the neighboring community.

As the migrants stormed off the beach, a lifeguard vehicle appeared to respond to the incident. No other law enforcement presence is revealed in the video and it is not clear who actually shot the video. It is not known if any of the migrants were later apprehended.

Incidents of this nature are becoming commonplace as migrant apprehensions in the San Diego Border Patrol Sector reach the highest levels along the southwest border with Mexico. Earlier this month, a boat filled with approximately 20 migrants landed at an upscale marina in Newport Beach, California, Breitbart’s Olivian Rondeau reported.

A few weeks earlier, Breitbart reported the landing of another migrant-filled boat making landfall on a beach in Carlsbad, California.

Following increased enforcement actions in Texas, migrant apprehensions have been on the rise in the San Diego Sector — currently the busiest in the nation. During April, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas, agents in the San Diego Sector apprehended more than 37,000 migrants. This is up nearly 50 percent from the more than 25,000 apprehended one year earlier.