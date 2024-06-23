WATCH: Alleged Human Smuggling Dangerous Police Pursuit Ends with Foot Chase

A Laredo, Texas, man faces charges of human smuggling after allegedly leading Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase. A second pursuit led to the arrest of an alleged illegal immigrant smuggler and a migrant wanted in Wisconsin.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez posted a video on social media showing a trooper’s pursuit of an alleged human smuggler. During the pursuit, the driver is seen dangerously squeezing between cars and fleeing against the flow of traffic.

LAREDO – A smuggler driving a Ford Explorer led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit on FM-1472 in Webb County this week. During the pursuit, the smuggler drove on the wrong side of the road & eventually bailed out. After a short foot chase, the smuggler, from Laredo, was… pic.twitter.com/ONUvI6zv24 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 22, 2024

The driver, later identified as Laredo resident Eduardo Reyes, bailed out of the car and led police on a foot chase. The trooper caught up with him quickly and placed him in custody. Police also captured four suspected illegal immigrants and turned them over to Border Patrol agents.

Olivarez said Reyes now faces felony charges of human smuggling and evading arrest in a vehicle.

Earlier in the week, another high-speed pursuit took place in Maverick County. The video published by Lt. Olivarez shows dash cam and helicopter camera views of the pursuit as the driver smashes through the gate of a private ranch.

The DPS helicopter camera followed the truck as the driver attempted to find a place to hide in the brush. The video shows that the driver crashed through additional fences on the ranch, causing extensive property damage.

The driver then crashed into the brush, and six people bailed out of the truck.

A nearby Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit joins in the foot pursuit. Their efforts, combined with a DPS brush team and the helicopter crew, led to the arrest of the suspected human smuggler, Carlos Alberto Urbina Miralda, an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

The team also arrested five other migrants, including Mexican national Nestor Farid Garcia Morales. A records check revealed Garcia Morales has six outstanding warrants from the Sheriff’s Office of Saint Croix County, Wisconsin.

The driver now faces charges including: five counts of smuggling of persons, five counts of criminal trespass, five counts of criminal mischief, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Troopers also arrested the migrants, who face state charges that include five counts of criminal mischief, five counts of criminal trespass, and evading arrest on foot.