Migrant Choir Teacher Imprisoned in Texas for Child Porn

A choir teacher in Texas will spend eight years in prison following his conviction on federal child pornography charges. The teacher is a Mexican national who was living legally in the country and will face deportation after his sentence.

This week, 33-year-old Orlando Diaz Ramirez appeared before Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane, who sentenced him to 97 months in federal prison. Dias Ramirez pleaded guilty on September 2023 to one count of possession of child pornography. The choir teacher admitted to having received 300 child porn videos in a USB storage device from 22-year-old Israel Flores. In that hearing, Flores also pleaded guilty to his charges in the case and received a sentence of 97 months in prison.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Diaz had an additional 8 gigabytes of child pornography in a Dropbox account and was employed as a middle school choir teacher in South Texas at the time. Dropbox is an online storage service.

The case began in 2020 when federal authorities learned of a Dropbox account that was storing child porn and was able to track the usage to a house in Donna, Texas. In March 2021, agents with Homeland Security Investigations raided the house and, while interviewing Diaz, learned that he had downloaded the child porn files and stored them in his Dropbox account. As part of the investigation, they learned that he had received a USB drive from Flores, and they went to his home, where they found additional files of child porn.

“With today’s sentencing, HSI has removed a dangerous child predator from the community,” said Homeland Security Investigations RGV Deputy Special Agent in Charge Mark Lippa. “Preventing and investigating crimes against children is a high priority for HSI. We will continue to dedicate law enforcement resources to identify and bring to justice child predators who traumatize and victimize children.”

