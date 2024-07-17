Mexican National Guardsmen Accused of Raping Minor Female in Beach Hotspot

Three members of Mexico’s National Guard are facing state charges in connection with the sexual assault of an underage female in the popular beach destination of Isla Mujeres. Despite the arrest, state authorities are trying to cover up the issue that the three suspects are members of Mexico’s National Guard and were on duty during the sexual assault.

The three men were near a beach area in Isla Mujeres when they found a male and female underage teenager making out, Mexico’s NotiCaribe reported. Isla Mujeres is a small island in Mexico’s Caribbean region and is only a short distance away from the famous resort area of Cancun.

The guardsmen told the teens that they were going to arrest them for having sexual intercourse in a public place unless they paid them off.

The teen male tried to give them 450 pesos that he had on him but the officers told him that it wasn’t enough and he needed to go get more money. Once the teen male left, the three officers sexually assaulted the teenage female, NotiCaribe reported.

Local police officers arrested the three officers and a fourth one later that day for urinating in public and verbally assaulting the local officers. The teen female reported the sexual assault to the local police officers, who then turned the case over to the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office for investigation. After a short investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant against the three officers on sexual assault charges.

In a prepared statement by the Quintana Roo state authorities, officials make no mention of the three suspects being National Guardsmen or having tried to arrest and extort the teen victims. In the statement, they claim that they had threatened the victims and sexually assaulted the teen female.

Cumple #FGEQuintanaRoo orden de aprehensión contra tres sujetos por violación de una adolescente en Isla Mujeres.#CeroImpunidad#JusticiaParaTodos https://t.co/k9IU7fdoM5 pic.twitter.com/xnOHYAS9Q1 — Fiscalía General del Estado de Quintana Roo (@FGEQuintanaRoo) July 16, 2024

