Northern Border Sector Now 5th-Busiest for Migrant Encounters in United States

Border Patrol agents in the Swanton Sector established yet another record with the apprehension of more than 3,300 migrants in June. The sector, which covers the Canadian border with Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern New York, is now the fifth-busiest of the 20 U.S. Border Patrol sectors.

According to the CBP Nationwide Encounters report for June, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a record-setting 3,309 migrants. This is the largest number of migrant encounters in the sector’s history and represents an increase of nearly 14 percent over the previous month’s record of 2,911 migrant encounters.

Agents in the Swanton Sector apprehended nearly as many migrants in the past two months as were encountered in all of FY23, which ended on September 30, 2023. The June encounters report is up by 425 percent over June 2023.

“June was yet another record-breaking month for Swanton Sector with more than 3,300 apprehensions across Northeastern New York, Vermont & New Hampshire,” Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted on social media. The chief posted a photo showing a large group of migrants appended in July near Champlain, New York.

The 3,309 migrant apprehensions make the Swanton Sector the fifth-busiest of the 20 Border Patrol Sectors. Only the Yuma (3,519), Del Rio (7,642), Tucson (22,436), and San Diego (22,610) Sectors on the U.S. Southwest Border with Mexico had more encounters.

Chief Garcia reported on social media in June that his agents apprehended migrants from 85 nations this fiscal year. This includes migrants from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liberia, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, Russia. Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

The June arrest report represents the largest number of migrant encounters for any month in the sector’s history. The sector patrols the Canadian border with eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. It exceeds the annual total for any fiscal year before the Biden administration.

Migrant apprehensions in the Swanton Sector rose exponentially during the Biden era. Garcia reported that the apprehensions during the month of April exceeded the combined annual totals of FY21 and FY22.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Swanton Sector agents have arrested more than 21,000 migrants — more than all prior years dating back FY 2003 combined.