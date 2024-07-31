DHS Alert Warns About Possible Attacks on Police by Venezuelan Gang

Federal law enforcement officials are warning law enforcement about possible attacks on U.S. police officers by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Through an internal alert, the Department of Homeland Security is warning police officers, primarily in Denver, Colorado, about a “green light” or “permission” to attack authorities by members of the Tren de Aragua gang, Fox News reported. The alert claims to be based on information from federal law enforcement agencies in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The alert does not provide specific details about future attacks but simply provides a blanket warning.

Those types of alerts are routinely based on intelligence provided to authorities by informants who claim to have direct knowledge of criminal organizations.

The Tren de Aragua has garnered much attention in recent months as members of the gang have managed to hide among the large numbers of individuals from Venezuela who have been entering the country as asylum seekers and migrants. Once in the US, the TdA gang members have become a growing concern for law enforcement setting up operations in most major U.S. cities, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, and others.

As previously reported by Breitbart News, the TdA has become such a concern that U.S. Customs and Border Protection added them to their list of transnational criminal organizations that they track when dealing with migrants.

Despite the growing concerns, the government of Venezuela has tried to downplay the power of the gang by claiming they are simply a myth and do not exist in Venezuela, Breitbart News reported.

