GUILTY: CBP Officer Abducted, Sexually Assaulted Minor near Arizona Border

It took an Arizona jury two days of deliberation to reach a guilty verdict in the trial of former Customs and Border Protection Officer Aaron Mitchell. The jury found the man guilty of both a federal civil rights offense and a kidnapping charge related to the sexual assault and kidnapping of an Arizona middle school student. The jury also found that the defendant’s conduct included aggravated sexual abuse that resulted in bodily injury.

According to law enforcement officials in Douglas, Arizona, Aaron Mitchell, a CBP employee at the Douglas Port of Entry, was arrested in April 2022, shortly after officers received reports of the possible abduction and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Evidence presented at the trial showed Mitchell had approached the teen as she was headed to school. After showing the teen his official badge and credentials, Mitchell coaxed the young girl into his vehicle. The CBP officer wore a tactical vest with police markings at the time of the abduction.

Prosecutors revealed that after handcuffing the young girl, Mitchell drove her to his apartment in Sierra Vista, Arizona, where he sexually assaulted the girl before releasing her near the site of the kidnapping. The victim testified that after being handcuffed, Mitchell told her to do everything he said because he didn’t want to hurt her.

An examination of Mitchell’s cell phone revealed that he had conducted numerous searches regarding rape and how to stop someone from screaming. While he had the child captive in his apartment, he conducted an additional internet search for how long it takes to smother someone. During an investigative interview with police, Mitchell exclaimed that the victim “better hope I don’t get out of here.”

In a statement released by the United States Department of Justice, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division described the nature of offenses committed by Mitchell, saying, “The heinous crimes committed against a young middle school student by an individual sworn to uphold the law are unspeakable. This defendant had a duty to protect his community, but instead, he abused his power, kidnapped, cuffed, and restrained a young girl, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her in his apartment for hours.”

“We count on our law enforcement officers to protect children, schools, and communities,” added U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona. “This defendant dishonored his badge and his colleagues by ignoring his oath and harming the most vulnerable among us.”

Mitchell now faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Douglas Police Department and FBI Phoenix Field Office, Sierra Vista Resident Agency investigated the case.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.