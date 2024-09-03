Irish Migrants Arrested Crossing Canadian Border into U.S.

Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents apprehended two migrants from Ireland as they attempted to cross the Canadian border into Vermont. The sector continues to see a dramatic rise in the number of migrants illegally crossing the border between ports of entry.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted a report on social media showing an SUV that became stuck in the mud as it attempted to enter the United States from Canada illegally. The vehicle contained two Irish nationals attempting to enter the U.S. and avoid apprehension.

Intercepted vehicle incursion in Holland, VT. Newport Border Patrol agents apprehended 2 citizens of Ireland, 1 single adult & a pregnant female, shortly after the vehicle became stuck near the International Boundary in deep mud.Crossing illegally can be dangerous!Don’t risk it! pic.twitter.com/K7AuhVqpi7 — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) September 3, 2024

The illegal border crossing took place near Holland, Vermont. The Newport Station Border Patrol agents identified the two migrants as a single adult and a pregnant female.

The Swanton Sector is experiencing exponential growth during the last two years of the Biden-Harris administration. During FY23, the administration shattered records with the apprehension of 5,257 migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border into Eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, Breitbart Texas reported. This was more than the prior 11 years combined, Chief Garcia stated at the time.

Apprehensions have topped 6,700 in less than 1 year—surpassing 11 prior years combined. The dedicated vigilance of our #BorderPatrol Agents to address the volume of cross-border traffic & protect our border, the nation, & fellow citizens is inspiring & praiseworthy. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/Esud62uOS6 — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) September 25, 2023

That record-shattering year was eclipsed during the first ten months of FY24 with the apprehension of 15.612 migrants — a 197 percent increase.

Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas that most migrants crossing from Canada into the Swanton Sector are not looking to surrender. Rather, agents must track down and rely on community tips to find the migrants attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior.

In June, Chief Garcia reported that agents apprehended migrants from 85 different countries this fiscal year, Breitbart Texas reported.

The list of nations includes migrants from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liberia, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, Russia. Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.