SUV Strikes Gas Valve in Texas Causing Massive Fire — Driver’s Intention Unclear

An explosion and massive fire broke out after an as-yet unidentified driver of an SUV plowed through a fence, striking a LNG pipe valve in Deer Park, Texas, on Monday. Authorities have not disclosed the intent of the driver who allegedly caused the crash and explosion.

Authorities in Deer Park revealed that a driver of a white SUV drove through a fence at a Walmart and struck the pipeline valve. The crash caused the valve to explode and errupt in flames.

“The driver’s identity—and their intentions—remain unclear at this time,” KPRC NBC2 reported. The intense heat from the fire caused damage to at least five homes and a nearby playground.

Officials report that Energy Transfer, the pipeline’s owner, shut down two valves to cut of the fire’s supply of fuel. The fire continues to burn as of the time of this publication, Fox26 Houston reports.

Fox26 reports the FBI and Deer Park police say they are not suggesting terrorist activity at this time.

Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton, Jr., told reporters, “The fire, it’s very hot, so a lot of the house structures that are adjacent to that are still catching on fire even though we’re putting a lot of water on them,” KHOU CBS11 reported.

City officials set up a broad evacuation area near the fire, causing more than 900 addresses to be notified. The fire also forced the closure of the Walmart and two schools.

The fire left at least four people injured, including a firefighter. Information about the driver of the SUV has not been released.

Officials expect the fire to continue burning throughout Tuesday.

Deer Park is located in Harris County, a few miles east of Houston.