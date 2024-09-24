Convicted Texas Human Smuggler Had Video Sex Calls with Minor From Jail

A convicted drug and human smuggler pleaded guilty to additional charges regarding numerous video calls with an underage teen female while awaiting trial behind bars.

This week, 30-year-old Luis Andres Serna pleaded guilty to production of child pornography charges at a federal court in Laredo, Texas, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas revealed. The man previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and human smuggling charges. He is awaiting sentencing at a later date, where he faces up to 30 years in prison for the pornography charge and up to life in prison for drug and human smuggling charges.

The case began on April 5, when authorities arrested him after he had picked up an undocumented migrant who had just crossed the Rio Grande and was waiting for him in downtown Laredo. Serna drove him to an apartment building.

At the time of the incident, Serna had in his vehicle a 16-year-old pregnant female. During a subsequent raid at the apartment building where authorities raided several apartments, investigators found 37 migrants and more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

While in federal custody awaiting trial, Serna used a tablet video chat system to contact the 16-year-old girl and had hundreds of calls with her. The system records all of the conversations, which are later reviewed by law enforcement. Investigators learned that Serna had the girl perform sexual acts during the calls. The man would also have her record herself performing sexual acts with her phone and play it for Serna.

“Serna is an especially reprehensible predator–a human smuggler and drug trafficker who exploited a pregnant child for his own sexual gratification adding the label ‘child pornographer’ to his resume of crimes, said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani in a prepared statement provided to Breitbart Texas. “This prosecution and conviction will help ensure that Serna can no longer victimize Laredo’s citizens, especially its children.”

