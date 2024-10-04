Texas Mom Wants Justice for Daughter’s Alleged Rape, Murder by Suspected Tren de Aragua Gang Members

HOUSTON, Texas — Alexis Nungaray wants justice for the rape and murder of her 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Nungaray. The two Venezuelan migrants who were illegally in the United States are suspected to be members of the violent Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang.

Alexis Nungaray told Fox 26 reporter Jonathan Mejia she wants confirmation of the two Venezuelan migrants’ alleged TdA gang affiliation. She said it would help her understand that her daughter’s death was not just a tragic accident but a targeted act of violence.

“It makes it feel more real, and it brings me some type of hope in this case, because it just really shows that if it is solely proven that they have affiliation and are a part of this organization, it would make me know, and everyone else know, what they did was intentful, what they did had purpose,” Nungaray explained. “My daughter was unfortunately caught in the crossfire, at the wrong place at the wrong time, being someone they saw as the perfect target. Someone vulnerable, a young pretty girl, and they’re known [Tren de Aragua gang members] for rape and killing and just heinous things.”

A search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox 26 on Tuesday revealed that police believe that the two Venezuelan migrants, Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel, are possibly members of the TDA gang. These two men reportedly entered the U.S. illegally and were released by the Biden-Harris administration.

Fox 26 reported:

After searching the men’s social media accounts such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, officials found that Pena and Rangel both used emojis associated with the gang. The TikTok account claimed to be linked to Rangel, used ninja, crossed sword, and classical building emojis. He would also post videos of him in Air Jordan brand clothing, which has also been connected with the gang, while doing the hand sign used by the gang members, investigators say. The search warrants says Pena’s TikTok account had photos showing tattoos known to be of the TdA gang, such as two stars, one on each shoulder, and a rose tattoo on his hand. He was also seen in a video wearing Air Jordan brand and Chicago Bulls brand clothing.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has strongly advocated for justice for the Nungaray family. “If the Justice for Jocelyn Act had been law, Jocelyn Nungaray might still be with us today,” the senator told Breitbart Texas, referring to his bill, which was put before the Senate.

Earlier this week, the Houston Chronicle attacked the junior senator from Texas, claiming Cruz and other Republicans are pushing “refuted claims about migrant crime.” The article attacks the senator’s advocacy for the Nungaray family and an ad released by the Win it Back PAC. The article bragged that the ad comes as border crossings “fell to their lowest point since February 2021.”

Cruz called the article an attack on Alexis Nungaray, saying, “This attack on Alexis, who is fighting for her daughter’s memory, is disgusting, and the Houston Chronicle needs to take the story down immediately. I’m proud to stand with Alexis and fight to ensure what happened to Jocelyn never happens to any boy or girl again.”

The suspected killers of Jocelyn Nungaray are being held in the Harris County jail on bonds of $10 million each. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers also placed immigration detainers on the two suspected Venezuelan TdA gang members.

“This has turned really political, and I know it seems that I’m going for one side more than the other, but I’m going for the side that’s wanting to make change. I’m going for the people that are gonna make a difference and protect these kids, we’ve lost too many kids,” Nungaray told Fox 26 this week.

“Me doing what I’m doing now gives me purpose, that gives me reason to do what I’m doing, because there has to be purpose of her not being here anymore. Her life was not taken in vain; there had to be a reason,” she concluded.

The next court appearance for Pena and Rangel-Martinez is scheduled for October 30 and November 3, respectively.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.