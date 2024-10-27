FY24: 19K Migrants Arrested After Crossing Canadian Border into Single Sector

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a record-shattering 19,385 migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border into the U.S. during Fiscal Year 24. This represents a near 180 percent increase over the prior year’s record apprehensions.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia, during the recently ended Fiscal Year 24, the last full year for the Biden-Harris administration, Swanton Sector agents apprehended more migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border between ports of entry into eastern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire than in the past 17 years combined.

The 19,385 migrants came to the Swanton Sector from 97 different countries, Garcia posted on social media. The Swanton Sector chief said the apprehensions smashed the sector’s one-year record.

The CBP Nationwide Encounters report shows that the Swanton Sector agents apprehended 19,385 migrants, up from the 6,925 apprehended just one year ago. Breitbart Texas reported that the FY23 record year eclipsed the apprehensions in the prior 11 fiscal years.

During FY2020, President Donald Trump’s final full year in office, Swanton Sector agents only encountered 574 migrants, Border Patrol reports revealed. By the end of FY22, the first full year of the Biden-Harris administration, that number nearly doubled to 1,065.

Chief Garcia reported the list of migrant nationalities apprehended in the Swanton Sector during FY24. These include (but are not limited to) migrants from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liberia, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, Russia. Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.