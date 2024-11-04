EXCLUSIVE: Migrant Arrests at Border Jump to 58K in Last Month Before Presidential Election

A Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed that migrant arrests at the nation’s borders jumped to more than 58,000. This is the largest month since August, when approximately 60,000 migrants were arrested after illegally crossing the borders into the United States.

During the month of October, Border Patrol agents arrested approximately 58,000 migrants who illegally crossed the Mexican or Canadian borders into the United States. This is up from the nearly 56,000 apprehended in September.

During the last fiscal year, agents averaged nearly 130,000 arrests per month, according to the CBP Nationwide Encounters report.

Of the 58,000 migrants who illegally crossed the borders in October, the last month before the 2024 Presidential Election, nearly 57,000 crossed through the southwest U.S.-Mexican border. During the recently ended FY24, agents averaged nearly 128,000 arrests per month.

The San Diego Sector continues to lead the nation in migrant arrests along the border. In October, San Diego Sector agents arrested just over 14,000 migrants. This is up from the 13,309 arrested in September.

San Diego was followed by the Tucson Sector (just over 11,000), the El Paso Sector (nearly 11,000), and the Del Rio Sector (nearly 9,000).

Border Patrol agents continue to see alarming numbers of “Special Interest Aliens.” These are migrants who come from countries with connections to terrorism.

In an exclusive report by Breitbart Texas, a leaked Department of Homeland Security report revealed that Border Patrol agents arrested 124 Iranian Special Interest Aliens who were included in the October Border Patrol report cited above.

Earlier this month, Breitbart reported that the Biden-Harris administration flew Special Interest Aliens from California to Texas for processing and release into the United States.

Agents also expressed concern to Breitbart regarding the increasing numbers of unaccompanied migrant children being apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border. One agent said “The dam is starting to break.”

Just last week, agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector found four unaccompanied migrant children floating on a raft in the middle of the night in the Rio Grande. Callous cartel-connected human smugglers abandoned the migrant children.